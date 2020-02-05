Lynn “Nick” Nichols

Lynn “Nick” Nichols, 93, of Granite City, passed away at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at City Temple Assembly of God Church, 4751 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Sam Hart officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.