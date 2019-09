Lynn Cuvar, 75, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at her home with her family.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, with funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery Road in Granite City.