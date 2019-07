Lynn M. Marshall

Lynn M. Marshall, 81, of Alton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 12, 2019 in Jerseyville from ALS complications.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home. Pastor Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.