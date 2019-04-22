Madeleine Ruth Villotti

Madeleine Ruth Villotti, 91, of Granite City, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

She was born November 5, 1927, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Thomas and Fern (Hodshire) Sans Souci. She married William A. Villotti on December 9, 1954, at the Naval Air Station in Memphis, Tenn., and he passed away in November 1961. The United States Navy veteran proudly served her country from November 1950 until June 1958 and had served with the Navy WAVES during the Korean War. She had worked for the United States government as an office supervisor and retired from the University of California, Irvine. She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and enjoyed her days of reading. She loved going out to eat and attending family gatherings.

She is survived by a brother, Gary Sans Souci of Wilmar, Minn.; a sister, Lois King of Maryville; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Sans Souci, Susie Redman, Tommy Sans Souci, Juanita Sigite, Donna Faye Sans Souci, and Walter Sans Souci.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City or to the Granite City A.P.A. and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.