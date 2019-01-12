Major Robert J. Anderson, USAFR (Retired)

Major Robert J. Anderson, USAFR (Retired), of Sierra Vista, Ariz., went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 5, 2019, after suffering a stroke. Surrounded by his loving family, friends and pets, he slipped his hand into that of an angel’s and was taken to his eternal home to meet his Saviour.

Bob was born to Robert L. Anderson and Rose Margaret (Simpson) Anderson on March 31, 1958, in Wood River. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Dena L. Cox on April 9, 1983, and they had two children, Elizabeth Nicole (Anderson) Wright and James Robert Anderson.

Bob worked in his early years as a firefighter with the Cottage Hill Volunteer Department, Cottage Hills, and progressed through the ranks to become the fire chief. He finished his bachelor’s degree at Southern Illinois University and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force, where he became a Minute Man III Combat Crew Deputy. Again, working his way up the progression ladder, Bob was promoted to first lieutenant, then captain and became a Missile Combat Crew Commander. After a few years, he retrained into the Disaster Preparedness/Emergency Management career field, where he excelled at turning substandard units into exemplary organizations. He began at base level units and progressed up to Air Mobility Command Headquarters, where he was promoted to Major and concluded his Air Force career. While on active duty, Bob participated in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Bob’s Air Force awards include three Meritorious Service Medals, three Air Force Commendation Medals, an Achievement Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal.

In the past several years, Bob has worked as a Contract Management Supervisor, overseeing numerous contracts for U.S. military organizations.

Bob was an avid photographer, birder and hunter who loved the outdoors and spent thousands of hours exploring the plains and mountains of Wyoming, Utah, and Arizona. He supported the Humane Society and Border Animal Rescue.

Bob is survived by his aunt, Bernadette Foss of Chandler, Ariz.; brother, Larry Kershner (Jenny) of Roxana; brother, Michael Kershner of Chandler, Ariz.; sister, Melody Kershner of Chandler, Ariz.; sister, Casey Melson (Dan) of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother-in-law, James A. Cox of Wood River; brother-in-law, David W. Cox (Shirley); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation and viewing was Thursday, January 10, at Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista.

Service was Friday, January 11, at Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista.

The family has asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online guestbook available at pitchfordfuneralhome.com.