Marcella A. Gimmy

Marcella A. Gimmy, 86, of Rosewood Heights, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 15, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in East Alton. Services will be conducted at the church at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16. Pastor Douglas Pascone will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary is handling arrangements.