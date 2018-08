Marcella F. Epping

Marcella F. Epping, 91, of Granite City, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Monday, August 27, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 1 p.m. until funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 30, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.