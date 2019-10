Marcella Koprivica

Marcella Koprivica, 95, of Godfrey, formerly of East Alton, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood, Mo.