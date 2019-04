Margaret Anne Hinkle, 80, of Alhambra, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Michael Flatt will officiate. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park in Swansea.