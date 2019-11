Margaret Anne Macias

Margaret Anne Macias, 77,of Godfrey, died at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Willow Rose Nursing and Rehab in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton and will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, at the funeral home. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, will officiate. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.