Margaret E. Monahan, 97, of Godfrey, died at 12:22 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Jerseyille Manor in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.