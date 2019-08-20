Margaret F. Norwood

Margaret F. Norwood, 96, of Collinsville, passed away at 3:01 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Caseyville.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, with Father John Beveridge as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.