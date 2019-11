Margaret M. Rowden

Margaret M. Rowden, 94, of Bethalto, passed away at 3 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.