Margaret Mary Hellrich

Margaret Mary Hellrich, nicknamed Meaux, 58, of Granite City, sadly passed away on August 28, 2020, at Stearns Nursing Home from general health issues and coronavirus complications.

A private funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery in St. Charles, Mo.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.