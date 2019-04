Margaret R. Dungan

Margaret R. Dungan, 77, of Alton, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Evergreen Assisted Living in Alton.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Greenwood Cemetery.