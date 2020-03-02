Margaret Rose Seibert

Margaret Rose Seibert (nee Shambro), 101, of Maryville, born on July 7, 1918, in Venice, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Margaret was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Her interests were Canasta, Young-At-Heart, Casinos, Venice Jr. Service Club, shopping and entertaining her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Seibert, whom she married on August 17, 1940, in East St. Louis; parents, Tony and Alice Shambro; sisters, Anne Butler and Rose Rios; and son-in-law, Larry Hoffman.

Surviving are her two daughters, Jacqueline Hoffman of Maryville and Linda (Dennis) Almos of Granite City; grandchildren, Margaret (Steve) Eichen of Plainview, Ill., Kim Heintz of Troy, Ill., Valorie (Robert) Snyder of West Hills, Calif., and Rodney (Kathy) Almos of Edwardsville; great-grandchildren, Andrew Hartman, Sarah (Darien) Bohnenstiehl, Faith Snyder, Dylan Snyder, Hannah Almos, Claire Almos, Thomas Almos and John Almos; great-great-grandson, William Bohnenstiehl; two sisters, Marie (Ed) Whaley of Edwardsville and Josie Johnisee of Edwardsville; numerous nieces and nephews; and plenty of friends residing at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Meridian Village for the love and care given to our mother in the Assisted and Acute Care Units. Thank you to Vista Hospice for their support and care for Margaret.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL, Benevolent of Meridian Village or to donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home in Collinsville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Fr. Jeff Holtman celebrant. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.