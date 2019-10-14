Margene M. Edwards, 88, of Highland, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, October 15, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland. Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, October 15, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, pastor of United Church of Christ of Marine, officiating. Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.