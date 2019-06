Margie A. Boeker, 79, of Hamel, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home in Hamel.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, with Rev. Benjamin Ball, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel.