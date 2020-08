Margie Mae (Vromen) McDonald

Margie Mae (Vromen) McDonald, age 85, of Alton, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Rev. Randy Butler officiating. Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park.