Margorie Louise Langdon, 85, of Fairmont, W. Va., formerly of Alton, died June 20, 2019, in Morgantown, W. Va.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.