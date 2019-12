Marguerite Marie Kuethe Fechte

Marguerite Marie Kuethe Fechte, 95, of Bethalto, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Dorsey, with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating. Burial will be at Emmaus Lutheran Cemetery in Dorsey.