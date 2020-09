Marguerite U. Patterson

Marguerite U. Patterson, age 96, of Granite City, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.

Private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, on Thursday, September 3, 2020. In celebration of her life, a private funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Madison. Marguerite will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.