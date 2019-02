Maria Asta Sadauska

Maria Asta Sadauska, 71, of Godfrey, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Family and friends are invited to gather from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, February 16, at The Lovejoy, 401 Piasa St. in Alton, to celebrate Asta’s life by sharing stories and love over good food and drink.