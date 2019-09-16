Maria Baum

Maria D. Baum, 48, of East Alton, passed away September 3, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Private services were conducted at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Bill Kessler and Rev. Dave Landry officiated. Burial was in Elsah Cemetery.
Maria D. Baum, 48, of East Alton, passed away September 3, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Private services were conducted at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Bill Kessler and Rev. Dave Landry officiated. Burial was in Elsah Cemetery.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018