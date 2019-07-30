Marian Frances Hudson, 89, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.She was born on October 15, 1929 in Granite City, IL to James and Virginia nee: Smith Shastid.Marian married Owen Hudson, who preceded her in death.She enjoyed the company of her dog, Max.The loving mother is survived by a daughter, Donna Johnson of Granite City, IL and a son, Walter (Brenda) Phillips of Granite City, IL a grandson, Jason Phillips and 2 great grandchildren: Jacob Phillips and Kayleigh Phillips; a brother , Richard (Phyllis) Ficker of Granite City, IL and a sister, Barbara (Stan) Barnes of Edwardsville, IL.Besides her husband and parents, Marian is preceded in death by 2 brothers: James Shastid and Eddie Ficker and 3 sisters: Norma Bain, Betty Ebling and Juanita Calve.Marian’s wishes were that her body was to be donated to science.Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.