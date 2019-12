Marianne Louise (Gehrke) Light, 56, passed away at home in Alton on December 13, 2019, from complications of multiple sclerosis.

Per Marianne’s wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. There will be no public ceremony. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.