Marianne Weinman

Marianne Weinman, 86, died at 3:50 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Godfrey.

Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Rev. Tom Olney will officiate. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.