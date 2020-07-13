Marie C. Crawford, 84, of Granite City, passed July 13, 2020.
She gifted herself to Saint Louis University Medical School. No service is scheduled at this time.
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home of Granite City is handling arrangements.
