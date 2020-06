Marie Dorothy Mudd

Marie Dorothy Mudd, 93, of Bethalto, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville.

A private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.