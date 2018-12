Marie E. Stallard, 95 of Highland, died Friday, December 21, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 27, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Rev. Will VerDuin, associate pastor of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, officiating.

Private interment will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas.