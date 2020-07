Marie Evelyn Strader, 102, of Maryville, passed away at Anderson Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Visitation will be heldĀ at noon on Saturday, August 1, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Private family service will begin at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Ed Hahn, with interment following at Valley View Cemetery.