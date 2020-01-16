Marilyn Ann Greenlee

Marilyn Ann Greenlee, 77, of Granite City, passed January 15, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Hospital.

She was born December 9, 1942, in Biloxi, Miss., the daughter of the late James L. Greenlee and Mary Honchak Greenlee.

She was the Granite City High School Class of 1960 salutatorian. She was a secretary for many years at General Steel and Southwestern Bell Telephone. She taught school after retirement in San Antonio, Texas, and Granite City.

She is survived by sisters, Joan Greenlee Pugh and her husband, Jordan Pugh, of Culver City, Calif., and Loyce Greenlee Holden and her daughter Kathryn Holden of Worden, Ill.; brother, Steve (Marsha) Cooperider of Edwardsville; and sister, Linda (Doug) Heilman of Washington state, Keith (Bernadette) Greenlee of Edwardsville, and Jim (Tammy) Greenlee of Benton, Ky, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was on the board of Friends of the Library, Gateway Medical Center Volunteer, SIU Alumni Bachelor and Master, and Bread of Life ministry at her church. She was a breeder, exhibitor, show judge, and member of the Daylily Society.

Visitation will be noon until service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her church, Unity Baptist Church, 2500 St. Clair Ave. in Granite City. Memorials can be made to Friends of the Granite City Public Library or Unity Baptist Church.

Thomas Saksa Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.