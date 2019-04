Marilyn Ann McNew

Marilyn Ann McNew, 80, of Granite City, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Stearns Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.