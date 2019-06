Marilyn B. Dreyer

Marilyn B. Dreyer, 82, of Alton, passed away peacefully at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the funeral home, followed by a burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.