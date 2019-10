Marilyn Dawson

Marilyn Joyce Dawson, 67, of East Alton, went to her heavenly home at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 28, at Beltline Christian Center, 310 Oakwood in Alton, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 29. Pastor Alan VanBooven will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.