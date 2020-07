Marilyn J. Barnett

Marilyn J. Barnett, 80, of Godfrey, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after an extended battle with cancer.

Due to COVID-19 and family wishes, services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.