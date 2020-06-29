Marilyn J. Karns

Marilyn J. Karns, 76, of East Alton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Cedarhurst Living of Bethalto.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Bethalto. The family would like to request masks to be worn. A private funeral service will be held at Elias, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, the next day with Pastor Bill Pyatt officiating; graveside services will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park and all are welcome to attend.