Marilyn J. Wickman

Marilyn J. Wickman, 81, of Normal, formerly of Highland, passed away at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Sugar Creek in Normal.

She was born December 29, 1937, in Hannibal, Mo., daughter of Ed and Mildred Colvin Coulter. She married Richard B. Wickman on July 11, 1964 in Hannibal, Mo.; he preceded her in death on March 2, 2019.

Surviving are her son, Brett Wickman of Atlanta, Ill.; her daughter, Tara (Mike) Giblin of Irvine, Calif.; and two granddaughters, Laurel and Zoe Giblin. Also surviving are one sister, Karen (David) Rawlings of Columbia, Mo.

Marilyn enjoyed a long career as a school guidance counselor, first working at Granite City High School, then at St. Paul High School in Highland, later at Belleville Area College in Granite City, and she retired from Carlyle High School in 2001.

Marilyn enjoyed gardening and yard work, but cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren vacationing in Florida.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Pittsfield West Cemetery in Pittsfield. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington, Ill., is assisting the family with arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit carmodyflynn.com.

