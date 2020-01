Marilyn Jean Heafner

Marilyn Jean Heafner, 86, of Godfrey, passed away at 4:24 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 16. Rev. Alan Waddell and Rev. Tom Olney will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.