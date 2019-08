Mario “Bubu” Montalvo Jr.

Mario “Bubu” Montalvo Jr., 16, of Moscow Mills, Mo., loving son of Mario Montalvo and Tiffany Montalvo (nee Prather), died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Troy, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville.