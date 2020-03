Marion Gene Farrow

Marion Gene Farrow, 69, of Granite City, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home while under hospice care.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Ky.