Marion Kaye “Kaye” Loraine

Marion Kaye “Kaye” Loraine, 63, of Wood River, passed into the gates of Heaven at 6:11 a.m. December 5, 2018, at her residence in Wood River.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 10, at the funeral home, with pastors Ray and Lisa Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.