Marion M. Kesner, 87, of Highland, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, with Rev. Fr. Paul J. Bonk, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.