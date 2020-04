Marjorie A. (Johnson) Beane

Marjorie A. (Johnson) Beane, 88, of Godfrey, cherished wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is entrusted with all arrangements, and final services for Marjorie will be held privately.