Marjorie E. Heath

Marjorie E. Heath, 92, of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

In celebration of Marjorie’s life, a family graveside service is being planned for a later date, when she will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.