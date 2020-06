Marjorie Helena Ferris

Marjorie Helena Ferris, 94, of Granite City, passed away at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.

Memorial visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. until memorial services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Gary Cook officiating. Burial will be private at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki.