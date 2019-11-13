Marjorie I. Brannam

Marjorie I. Brannam, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Cedar Ridge of Lebanon, Ill.

She was born June 2, 1930, in Granite City to the late Lewis and Carrie (Cline) Holshouser.

She and Grover Cleveland Brannam were married April 29, 1949, in Granite City. He preceded her in death Dec. 30, 2013.

Mrs. Brannam had owned her own bakery, sold Avon for 25 years and been a cook at Hardee’s in Granite City. She was a Past Worthy Matron, Order of Eastern Star Chapter 650.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula (Vance) Weiss of Pontoon Beach and Colleen (Mike) Hoercher of Mascoutah; three grandchildren, Jonathan Weiss, Casey Hoercher and Maddie (Kyle) Donovan; and two great-grandchildren, Michael Patrick Donovan and Jase Jordan Donovan.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Elvis Holshouser; and two sisters, Helen Buhr and Mary Holshouser.

Services are private.

Memorials may be made to the Granite City First Assembly of God.

