Marjorie Kay “Marge” Raymond

Marjorie Kay “Marge” Raymond, 81, of Roxana, passed away at 7:27 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life open house will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at The Lovejoy, formerly known as Elijah P’s, 401 Piasa St. in Alton.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.