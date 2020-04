Marjorie Nowaski

Marjorie A. Nowaski, 77, of Roxana, passed away at 9:48 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence.

Private graveside services and burial  will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Father Jason Stone will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.