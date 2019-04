Mark A. Wuellner

Mark A. Wuellner, 90, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital after being admitted the evening before.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.